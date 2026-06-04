African couple found dead in each other's arms in Delhi hotel fire

A tragic hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed the lives of an African couple undergoing IVF treatment, who were found embracing in death, highlighting the devastating impact of the blaze and alleged safety violations.

IMAGE: Diplomats with Police personnel during the on-ground assessment at the site of the Malviya Nagar fire incident, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An African couple, undergoing IVF treatment, were among 21 people killed in a devastating fire at a Malviya Nagar hotel in Delhi.

Rescuers found the couple embracing in a bathroom, having succumbed to smoke inhalation, a scene described as a powerful symbol of love.

The hotel, Flourish Stay B&B, was allegedly operating with large-scale violations, including blocked rooftop exits and unauthorised room operations.

Police have arrested the building owner and launched a manhunt for the absconding hotel manager, with a Look Out Circular issued against the owner and his wife.

Many victims were foreign nationals seeking medical treatment, employment, or business opportunities in Delhi.

They say "till death do us part", but an African couple could not be separated even by death.

The couple, who were undergoing an IVF treatment at a Delhi hospital, were found dead in each other's arms after smoke inhalation claimed their lives along with 19 others in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy.

The couple, among the 12 foreign nationals killed in Wednesday's blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, were discovered inside a bathroom on the ground floor, where they had apparently taken shelter as thick smoke and flames rapidly engulfed the building.

A Profound Symbol of Love

Hospital staff and local residents familiar with the couple said they had been staying at the facility while receiving fertility treatment at a nearby hospital.

Speaking to PTI, Wasim Raja, a duty in-charge at Max Smart Hospital who was among the first responders, described the scene as one that surpassed even the Taj Mahal as a symbol of love.

"We somehow managed to open the bathroom door and saw something that is beyond words to describe. I have seen many dead bodies during my career, but nothing compares to what I saw there," Raja told PTI.

According to him, the woman, who appeared to have recently undergone a medical procedure and bore a surgery mark on her head, was seated on the toilet seat, while her husband sat on a chair beside her.

"They were holding each other. Their arms were wrapped around one another and her head was resting on his shoulder," he said. Raja said rescuers immediately checked for signs of life and attempted resuscitation.

"We checked their pulse and veins and tried CPR and every possible life-saving measure, but there was no response. They had most likely succumbed to smoke inhalation," he said.

Even in their final moments, the couple appeared to have sought comfort in each other's presence, he added. "When death was approaching, they chose to face it together in each other's arms. It was a scene that will stay with me forever," Raja said.

IVF Hopes Dashed by Tragedy

A local cab operator, Ikrar, who lives near the hotel, said several drivers in the area knew the couple as they frequently travelled to and from the nearby hospital for treatment. "They were undergoing IVF treatment. Drivers from our locality would often ferry them to the hospital and back. They had come here with hope of starting a family," he said.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday morning when a massive fire swept through the five-storey hotel, killing 21 people and injuring several others. Investigators probing the incident have since found that the building's rooftop exit was allegedly blocked and that cooking heaters were being used in multiple guest rooms.

Investigation and Arrests

Police have also alleged large-scale violations in the operation of the establishment, which was permitted to run only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, while Delhi Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding hotel manager and issued a Look Out Circular against the building owner and his wife. Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building, was arrested on Wednesday hours after the incident.

Among the victims were several foreign nationals from African and Central Asian countries who had chosen Delhi as a temporary home while seeking medical treatment, employment or business opportunities. For the African couple, however, the journey ended in a tragedy that rescuers say revealed an enduring bond even in death.