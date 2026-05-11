Afghan National Arrested At Goa Airport For Passport Fraud

An Afghan national was apprehended at Goa International Airport for allegedly using fraudulently obtained passports and impersonating an Indian citizen, highlighting concerns over identity theft and travel document security.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters/File image

Key Points An Afghan national was arrested at Goa Airport for using fraudulent passports.

The accused was impersonating an Indian citizen using multiple fake identities.

He had previously obtained Indian passports under the names Anil Shukla and Suresh Ahuja.

The individual also possessed an Afghan passport and had travelled to India multiple times since 2009.

A case has been registered against him for forgery, cheating, and impersonation.

Police have arrested an Afghan national at Goa International Airport in Dabolim for allegedly travelling on fraudulently obtained passports while impersonating as an Indian citizen, officials said on Monday.

Details of the Arrest

The accused, identified as Diwraj Hiro, a native of Kandahar in Afghanistan and currently residing in Delhi, was apprehended at the Immigration Check Post of the airport in the early hours of Sunday after officials detected discrepancies in his travel documents, they said.

The man recently travelled to Goa from Russia via Bahrain and was also allegedly found using a fraudulently obtained Indian passport in the name of "Anil Shukla", purportedly a resident of Delhi, an official said.

Previous Instances of Impersonation

During verification, officials also found that the accused had previously obtained another Indian passport by impersonating himself as "Suresh Ahuja", he said.

The accused was also holding an Afghan passport and had travelled to and from India multiple times since 2009. Officials found that he had renewed his Afghan passport outside India and re-entered the country on January 2, 2016.

Legal Action

A case has been registered at Dabolim Airport police station against the accused under relevant sections of forgery, cheating and impersonation, the official added.