HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Afghan FM's India visit called off due to UN travel ban

Afghan FM's India visit called off due to UN travel ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 11:22 IST

x

A planned visit to India by Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi this month has been called off in view of an existing travel ban he faces under UN Security Council sanctions, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

IMAGE: Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The visit was postponed after he could not get a waiver for the trip, they said.

If the visit had taken place, then it would have been the first ministerial visit from Kabul to India after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

 

The UN Security Council had slapped sanctions against all the leading Taliban leaders and they need to secure a waiver for foreign travels.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked at his weekly media briefing about reports of Muttaqi's proposed visit to India, did not give a direct reply.

"As you are aware, we have longstanding ties with the people of Afghanistan. India continues to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people," he said.

"We continue to have engagements with Afghan authorities. If there is an update on this account, we will share it with you," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had phone conversation with Muttaqi on May 15. It was the highest level of contact between New Delhi and Kabul since the Taliban came to power.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Is India reviving ties with Taliban-led Afghanistan?
Is India reviving ties with Taliban-led Afghanistan?
CAFA Nations: India ready for tricky Afghan challenge
CAFA Nations: India ready for tricky Afghan challenge
India abstains from UNGA vote on Afghanistan resolution
India abstains from UNGA vote on Afghanistan resolution
Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...
Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister, welcomes...
Afghanistan joins CPEC amid warming India-Kabul ties
Afghanistan joins CPEC amid warming India-Kabul ties

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal!1:06

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's...

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:59

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Ajit Pawar and Wife Perform Anant Chaturthi Pooja at Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple1:23

Ajit Pawar and Wife Perform Anant Chaturthi Pooja at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV