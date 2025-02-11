HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aero India 2025: Sky Is The Stage

Aero India 2025: Sky Is The Stage

REDIFF NEWS
Listen to Article
February 11, 2025 17:52 IST

Glimpses from Day 1 at Aero India 2025 at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 10, 2025.

 

IMAGE: The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft takes off. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The HAL HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40), a training aircraft designed and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The IAF's Mi-8, a medium-sized helicopter which was used for troop transport, VIP flights, disaster relief and other operations. It was phased out in 2017. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: An Indian Navy Boeing P-8I Neptune escorted by MiG-29 and Hawk trainer aircraft, here and below. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: An IAF Embraer EMB-145SM: Eye In The Sky, equipped with the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control System.
The Embraer is escorted by a Sukhoi Su-30MKI. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Suryakiran does aerobat

IMAGE: The IAF's Suryakiran aerobatic team performs during the air show, here and below. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: Indian Coast Guard Dorniers. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: An IAF Antonov 32 escorted by Dorniers. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The Antonov AN-32 is a transport aircraft. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The IAF's C130J Super Hercules. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Jaguar

IMAGE: IAF Jaguar fighter jets in action, here and below. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The Sepecat (Hindustan) Jaguar IT. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: A Sukhoi Su-30MKI takes off. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: The Sukhoi Su-30MKI airborne. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets in action, here and below. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: A Sukhoi Su-30MKI lands. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

Watch the IAF Sukhoi-57 face off with the US air force's F-35

 

SEE: The Embraer showcases its C-390 Millennium transport aircraft

Video: ANI

 

IMAGE: Models of Air Lora, an extended-range massive precise supersonic weapon, and Wind Demon, an affordable air-to-surface cruise missile, on display at the Israel Aerospace Industries stall, here and below. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The HAL Dhruv NG, an advanced light helicopter, on display. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Models of Russian missiles KH-38 MLE and GROM-E1 are seen next to a Russian Sukhoi Su-57E stealth fighter jet. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Russian Sukhoi Su-57E stealth fighter jet. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A HAL Light Utility Helicopter on display. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A working model system of an Automatic Flight Control System for Utility Helicopters-Maritime designed by HAL on display. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh sits in the HJT-36, a HAL jet trainer. Photograph: Abinaya Kalyanasundaram/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com and Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
