Mystery Surrounds Advocate's Death Near Dhanbad Railway Tracks

Police in Dhanbad are investigating the mysterious death of advocate Aditya Keshri, whose severed body was discovered near railway tracks, prompting an unnatural death case.

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Key Points The body of advocate Aditya Keshri was recovered near railway tracks in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, on Monday.

The lawyer's head was severed from his torso, with both parts found in the Vinod Nagar area on Sunday.

Police Officer-in-Charge Manoj Kumar stated that prima facie, it appears to be a case of being run over by a train.

An unnatural death case has been lodged based on statements from the deceased's relatives, and police await the postmortem report.

The body of an advocate was recovered near the railway tracks in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a police officer said on Monday.

Investigation Underway In Advocate's Death

The head of the lawyer, identified as Aditya Keshri, was severed from the torso, and both parts were found at Vinod Nagar area under Dhanbad police station on Sunday.

Dhanbad police station Officer-in-Charge Manoj Kumar said prima facie, it appears to be a case of being run over by a train.

"The body has been sent for postmortem at Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College, and we will wait for the autopsy report before commenting on it. Based on statements by the relatives of the deceased, we have lodged an unnatural death case," the police officer said.

The deceased practised in the Dhanbad district court.

Keshri, who hailed from a prominent family of legal practitioners, was a resident of Professor Colony in Hirapur.