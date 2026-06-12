Mother Arrested In Bengaluru Child Murder Case

Bengaluru police have arrested an advocate mother in connection with the murder of her five-year-old daughter, while her live-in partner has confessed to the crime, prompting a deeper investigation into the tragic incident and potential motives.

Key Points A 39-year-old advocate, Priyanka, has been arrested in Sakleshpur for the murder of her five-year-old daughter, Vennela.

Priyanka's live-in partner, Mohan G, was previously arrested and has confessed to assaulting and smothering the child in a car.

Police are investigating Priyanka's involvement, potential conspiracy, and a possible motive related to her alleged dissatisfaction with the child's complexion.

The child's father filed a complaint after Priyanka provided contradictory accounts of Vennela's death and a suspicious post-mortem report.

Priyanka fled Bengaluru after the FIR was registered, attempting to evade arrest before being apprehended.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested, days after she and her live-in partner were booked on charges of murdering her five-year old daughter, police said on Friday. Priyanka, an advocate, was arrested from a homestay in Sakleshpur on Thursday, they said. Her live-in partner and the prime accused, Mohan G was arrested earlier, soon after an FIR was registered against the complaint of the girl's father, following which both Priyanka and Mohan were booked on charges of murder, police said. The child, Vennela, was found dead on March 25 this year, police said.

Investigation Into Child's Tragic Death

Following the case registered on June 4 at Kadugodi police station, Priyanka fled Bengaluru. She initially travelled to Mysuru before shifting to Sakleshpur in an attempt to evade arrest, they added.

During the interrogation, Mohan allegedly confessed to killing the child by assaulting and smothering her inside the car. Priyanka has been taken into custody for questioning about the circumstances leading to the child's death, the motive behind the murder, and if she was also part of the conspiracy, a senior police officer said. They are also probing if Priyanka's alleged dissatisfaction with her daughter's complexion may have been a factor in the motive behind the murder, he said.

Conflicting Accounts And Police Probe

According to the complaint, the girl's father alleged that Priyanka gave contradictory versions of the events leading to Vennela's death, and the post-mortem report further raised suspicion. The complainant stated that while Priyanka initially told him that the child had eaten biryani on the night of March 24 and was found dead the following morning, she later claimed that Vennela had been left asleep in an air-conditioned car while she and Mohan celebrated her birthday at a cafe in Kolar, and was found dead the next day after being taken home. Suspecting that the accused had intentionally killed the child and attempted to destroy evidence, he approached the police and lodged a complaint, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.