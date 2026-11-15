How Jamnagar Police Busted An Adulterated Milk Racket

Gujarat's Special Operations Group has busted an alleged adulterated milk operation in Jamnagar, seizing hundreds of litres of suspicious milk and other ingredients, prompting legal action against the trader.

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Key Points Special Operations Group recovered 486 litres of suspected adulterated milk, 75 kg of vegetable ghee, and 44 kg of milk powder from a milk trader's residence in Jamnagar.

The raid was conducted on Saturday at Merubhai Vansh's residence in Haripar Mevasa village, Kalavad taluka, based on a tip-off.

Food Safety Department officials collected samples, sealed the premises, and subsequently destroyed the seized food items.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the milk trader following the recovery of suspected adulterated products.

The Special Operations Group has recovered 486 litres of suspected adulterated milk, 75 kg of vegetable ghee and 44 kg of milk powder from a milk trader's residence in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, an official said on Sunday.

Police Action Against Adulteration

"Based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on Saturday at the residence of Merubhai Vansh, who was allegedly selling suspicious milk in Haripar Mevasa village, in Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar district," Deputy Superintendent of Police Piyush Vanda told reporters.

At the time of the raid, suspected adulterated milk was allegedly being prepared at the residential premises. Police recovered about 486 litres of suspected adulterated milk, 75 kg of vegetable ghee and 44 kg of milk powder, he said.

The Food Safety Department officials were informed and called to the spot, Vanda added.

"A Food Safety Officer (FSO) collected the necessary samples of the suspected adulterated milk, sealed the premises and seized the material," an official release said.

The FSO subsequently destroyed seized food items at a designated location to ensure they did not cause harm to human health or the environment, it said.

Further legal proceedings have been initiated against the milk trader, the release added.