HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Admirer stayed barefoot for 14 yrs, Modi fulfils his wish

Admirer stayed barefoot for 14 yrs, Modi fulfils his wish

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 14, 2025 22:12 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met one of his long-time admirers during a visit to Haryana's Yamunanagar, who had vowed 14 years ago that he will wear footwear only after the Bharatiya Janata Party strongman became the prime minister and he got to meet him.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Rampal Kashyap, who took a vow 14 years ago to wear footwear only after Modi became prime minister and he had the chance to meet him, in Yamuna Nagar on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi shared a video on X of his meeting with Rampal Kashyap, whom he gifted a new pair of shoes and also helped to put them on.

'At today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago that he will only wear footwear after I became the PM and he got to meet me.

 

'I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection. But I want to request everyone who takes up such vows -- I cherish your love... Please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!' Modi posted on X.

In another post in Hindi, Modi said, 'Today I had the good fortune of meeting Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal in Yamunanagar, Haryana. He had taken a vow... Today I had the opportunity to make him wear shoes.'

In the video posted by the prime minister on X, Kashyap, wearing a white kurta-pyjama, is seen walking barefoot to meet Modi, who greets him by shaking his hands.

As both settle down on a sofa, Modi asks Kashyap, "Why did you do so (remain barefoot for so long)? Why did you trouble yourself?"

As Kashyap replies that it has been 14 years (since he has remained barefoot), Modi picks up a pair of grey sports shoes and tells him, "Toh Aaj Hum Tumko Juta Pehna Rahe Hai, Lekin Baad Mein Phir Kabhi Aise Karna Nahi (I am going to make you wear shoes today, but don't do so in the future)."

Modi even asks Kashyap if he felt comfortable wearing the new shoes.

He then gives Kashyap a pat on his shoulder, and tells him, "Keep wearing shoes regularly."

In Yamunanagar, the prime minister Modi laid the foundation for a 800 MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

8 Countries PM Narendra Modi Has Not Visited
8 Countries PM Narendra Modi Has Not Visited
This IFS officer appointed as private secretary to Modi
This IFS officer appointed as private secretary to Modi
Meet Modi's Host In Bangkok
Meet Modi's Host In Bangkok
10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad
10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad
I was beaten up, jailed in Assam, recalls Amit Shah
I was beaten up, jailed in Assam, recalls Amit Shah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Underwater Photos & 6 Other Reasons To Buy Vivo V50e

webstory image 2

The Joy of Buttermilk: 7 Refreshing Recipes

webstory image 3

Hydrate & Glow: 7 Summer Fruits That Nourish Your Skin

VIDEOS

Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable at an event in Mumbai1:00

Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable at an event in Mumbai

Rahul, Sonia, Kharge pay tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary0:48

Rahul, Sonia, Kharge pay tribute to Ambedkar on his birth...

Hina Khan almost fell on the ramp, handled it with grace 1:39

Hina Khan almost fell on the ramp, handled it with grace

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD