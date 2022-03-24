News
Rediff.com  » News » Adityanath meets BJP chief Nadda ahead of UP govt formation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 24, 2022 00:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda to discuss the formation of government in the state.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda in New Delhi, March 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP, which stormed back to power in the crucial state, is scheduled to elect its legislative party leader on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the party's observer for government formation in the state.

 

It is certain that Adityanath will be retained as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh while the party has to take a call on the names of deputy chief ministers, sources said.

Several names have come up during discussions, including former chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost the assembly elections, Dinesh Sharma, Baby Rani Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Swatantar Dev Singh and AK Sharma, they said.

However, the sources suggested that the BJP may continue with Maurya as deputy chief minister.

Many in the party believe that the BJP will renominate Shrikant Sharma as minister while newly-elected MLA and former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh may also be given a chance.

The oath taking ceremony of the Adityanath-led government will be held on Friday in a mega event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana stadium in Lucknow.

It is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several cabinet ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Personalities from different walks of life are also expected to be in attendance at the grand ceremony.

The BJP with its allies won 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
