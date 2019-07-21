Adityanath meets affected families in Sonbhadra

July 21, 2019 18:09 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the families of Gond tribals killed in a clash in Sonbhadra over a land dispute four days ago and announced several steps including enhanced compensation and time-bound completion of inquiry.

Targeting opposition parties, Adityanath alleged the agricultural land on which tribals used to practice traditional agriculture was registered "in the name of a Congress leader in a wrong way in 1955". He also claimed that the village head and his brother involved in the incident were associated with the Samajwadi Party.

"In 1989, the land which belonged to a public trust was registered in the name of people linked with the trust. In 2017, the land was sold to some local people," he said, adding an inquiry report into all the wrongdoings since 1952 has been sought within 10 days.

The chief minister announced an enhanced compensation of Rs 18.5 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 2.5 lakh to the injured.

He added that "wherever any anomaly was prima facie detected, action has been taken be it the tehsil level or in the police department".

He also said that in a police outpost will be opened at the spot of the crime and a fire station will be established in Ghorawal area.

The UP chief minister went to the district hospital to meet the people who were injured in the clash.

Ten persons were killed and 18 people were injured in the clash on Wednesday after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group of tribals over a land dispute.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he visited Sonbhadra, saying "acknowledging one's duty is good".

She said the UP government has acted only after the Congress came out in strong support of the tribals.

The Congress general secretary met relatives of the victims at a guesthouse in Chunar town of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Saturday, a day after she was detained and prevented from going to Sonbhadra.

In a tweet on Sunday, she said, "I welcome UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra. Standing with the affected people is the duty of the government. Acknowledging one's duty is good."

"Umbha has been awaiting justice since a very long time. Hope the affected people of Umbha will get justice and their five demands will be fulfilled," she added.

After Adityanath's visit to Sonbhadra, the Congress general secretary in another tweet said, "Only when thousands of Congress workers and justice-loving people extended their support to the affected families of Umbha, then the Uttar Pradesh government felt that some serious incident has taken place. All the announcements, which have been made today, must be implemented at the earliest."

She said the tribals should get the ownership of land and most importantly the people of the village should get security.