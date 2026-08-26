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Did Bihar Police 'arrest' a 6-yr-old boy for protesting?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra Updated: August 26, 2026 15:41 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how six-year-old Aditya became an unexpected symbol of dissent, making headlines with his bold comments during a student protest in Patna against Bihar Public Service Commission examinations.

Bihar aspirants protest

IMAGE: Police carry out lathi-charge on students as they march towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination, in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six-year-old Aditya became a focal point of a student protest in Patna, making bold statements against the Chief Minister.
  • Aditya participated in demonstrations concerning Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations.
  • Police briefly held Aditya for his safety amidst clashes, later returning him to his parents with advice for caution.
  • Social media rumours of Aditya's arrest were debunked by police, who clarified his temporary detention.
  • The protest involved clashes between students and police, resulting in lathi-charge and injuries.

Aditya, a six-year-old slum-dwelling boy, has become the centre of attention for his bold and sharp comments during a students' protest in Patna.

Dressed in a T-shirt and denim trousers and sporting a traditional tilak on his forehead, Aditya participated in the protest over demands related to Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations on Tuesday.

Later, he was handed over to his parents by the police, who asked them to be 'more careful with him'.

"Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary should resign and action should be taken against those who ordered the lathi-charge," the precocious boy said, happily obliging journalists with a juicy 'bite'. 

Police Clarify Aditya's Detention Amidst Rumours

Social media was abuzz with rumours that Aditya, a resident of Punaichak locality in Patna, had been 'arrested' for taking part in the protests.

However, police dismissed the claim, stating that the boy was handed over to his mother, who works as a house help, after being kept at a police station 'for his own safety'.

"We have also advised the mother and her daily wager husband to be more careful with their child who must not have been allowed to roam around when the area was beset with trouble," an officer said.

Protesters Clash With Police Over BPSC Demands

The protesters, however, seemed to have enjoyed the sight of Aditya as shouts of 'Gen Alpha' rent the air when the boy was let off.

While most people, including his parents, remain of the view that the boy is being driven by an insatiable curiosity about the world around, which may subside once he grows older, Aditya happily keeps telling eager reporters that he was 'exercising his rights as a citizen concerned about the future'.

Students and job aspirants clashed with the police during a march towards the chief minister's residence on Tuesday.

Police used water cannons and allegedly resorted to lathi-charge after protesters breached barricades and pelted them with stones.

Several people were detained, and some protesters and police personnel were injured.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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aditya patna protestbihar public service commissionstudent agitationchild activism indiapatna police lathi-charge

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