International flights to start from Navi Mumbai airport from July 15

Discover how the Adani Group's Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to transform regional air travel by launching international passenger and freighter operations from July 15, with major airlines like Air India Express and IndiGo already on board.

Photograph: Navi Mumbai airport

Key Points Navi Mumbai International Airport will launch international passenger and freighter operations from July 15.

The Adani Group-owned airport previously commenced domestic flight services in December last year.

Air India Express and IndiGo are confirmed to operate international flights from the new facility.

Customs authorities have completed readiness reviews, with a trade notice expected around July 5.

The airport projects daily passenger traffic to surge to 50,000 and 380 air traffic movements by year-end.

Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai airport is expected to start international operations from the greenfield facility from July 15, a top official said on Wednesday.

Along with international passenger flights, the Navi Mumbai airport will also commence international freighter operations, he said.

The Adani Group-owned airport, the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, had commenced domestic flight services from December last year.

International Operations And Airline Participation

"On July 15, we are starting with freighters, and we expect the freighters to ramp up to almost 18 weekly flights. Good news is also that there is movement on the passenger side and hopefully on July 15 international passenger flights will also start," Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) chief executive officer, BVJK Sharma, told reporters on the sidelines of BCBA Logistics Conclave here.

Sharma further noted that both "Air India Express and IndiGo are going to operate international flights from Navi Mumbai."

Customs Readiness And Future Projections

Member (Customs), a senior official within the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), reviewed the readiness of the airport (for international operations) on Tuesday, and relevant notifications have been promulgated, he said.

"The last one is being done today, which will then follow with Section 45 and the trials with both the codes for courier and the cargo," he said, adding that this will lead to probably a trade notice by the customs around July 5.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which started commercial flights in December last year, handles around 20,000 passengers per day with 150 departures and arrivals. The airport is expecting the daily passenger footfall to surge to 50,000 per day by the year-end, and 380 Air traffic movements (arrivals and departures) per day.

On June 15, it was named among the Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports 2026 alongside five other international airports, including Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States.