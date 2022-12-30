News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Adani group acquires NDTV founders Roys' 27.26% equity stake

Adani group acquires NDTV founders Roys' 27.26% equity stake

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 30, 2022 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Adani Group on Friday said it has acquired 27.26 per cent equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy -- founders of the news broadcaster.

NDTV

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

"RRPR, an indirect subsidiary of the company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired a 27.26 per cent equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy by way of inter-se transfer...," said a regulatory filing from Adani Enterprises.

On December 23, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had announced to sell 27.26 per cent out of their remaining 32.26 per cent shareholding in the NDTV to the Adani Group.

"Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (an indirect subsidiary of the company) holds 8.27 per cent equity stake in NDTV and RRPR (prior to the present acquisition) held 29.18 per cent equity stake in NDTV. Consequent to the present acquisition, RRPR will hold 56.45 per cent," the filing said.

 

Adani Group has acquired Roys' share at the price of Rs 342.65 per share. Based on this price, the sale of 1.75 crore shares would have fetched the Roys up to Rs 602.30 crore.

"The acquisition was completed on December 30, 2022 on the block deal window of NSE," it added.

Last week NDTV board had also appointed two nominee directors of the richest Asian Gautam Adani-run conglomerate on the board -- Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan.

Adani Group acquired a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV by buying a company backed by the television network's founders, Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy. Thereafter, it made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent from public shareholders.

That open offer found investors willing to sell over 53 lakh shares of NDTV despite the deep discount on the stock's trading price. The stock tendered translated to an 8.26 per cent shareholding, taking the total interest of Adani Group in NDTV to 37.44 per cent - higher than the 32.26 per cent holding of founders.

Currently, Prannoy Roy is the chairperson of NDTV while his wife Radhika Roy is an executive director.

RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd is the firm that Adani Group indirectly acquired in August, triggering an open offer to buy a further 26 per cent of the media company.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Does Adani's NDTV Takeover Mean?
What Does Adani's NDTV Takeover Mean?
The End Of NDTV As We Know It
The End Of NDTV As We Know It
Adani 'Squeezes' Prannoy Roy's NDTV
Adani 'Squeezes' Prannoy Roy's NDTV
Sheezan slapped Tunisha, forced to follow Islam: Mom
Sheezan slapped Tunisha, forced to follow Islam: Mom
'Let's all pray for Rishabh Pant's strong recovery'
'Let's all pray for Rishabh Pant's strong recovery'
Drama at PM's event, Mamata refuses to go on dais
Drama at PM's event, Mamata refuses to go on dais
Family: A befitting tribute to Hiraben would be...
Family: A befitting tribute to Hiraben would be...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Adani reveals plans for NDTV: Want global news brand

Adani reveals plans for NDTV: Want global news brand

One Needs Courage To Do What Prannoy Roy Did

One Needs Courage To Do What Prannoy Roy Did

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances