Actress Athulya Chandra, Two Others Arrested In Doctor Assault Case

Actress Athulya Chandra and two others have been arrested in Kochi following allegations of assaulting a doctor who was lured to a flat under false pretences, leading to a police investigation into the serious charges.

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Key Points Actress Athulya Chandra and two others were arrested on Thursday in Kochi for allegedly assaulting a doctor.

The doctor reported being lured to a flat on November 2 under the pretext of treating an ill aunt.

He claims he was then accused of drugging and raping the aunt, brutally assaulted, and robbed of valuables worth Rs 3.25 lakh.

Police registered an FIR on November 4 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including wrongful confinement and dacoity.

Athulya Chandra has appeared in several South Indian language films.

Actress Athulya Chandra and two others were arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating up a doctor after inviting him to her flat under false pretences, police said.

According to the doctor's complaint, he was called to a flat in Essen Springdale apartments at Vyttila here on November 2, saying that the aunt of one of the accused was ill.

Details Of The Alleged Assault

On reaching there, he found that around 12 people, including the actress, were present at the flat and they allegedly assaulted him and stole his two phones, smartwatch and ear pods, which were together worth around Rs 3.25 lakh.

The 41-year-old doctor claimed that they accused him of drugging and raping the aunt of one of the accused and brutally assaulted him several times, according to the FIR.

He also alleged that the actress abused him and threatened to kill him while he was being assaulted.

Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR on November 4 under sections 127(wrongful confinement), 115(voluntarily causing hurt), 296(obscene act and songs), 351(criminal intimidation) and 310 (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused and launched an investigation.

Chandra has worked in several films across multiple South Indian languages.

Some of her movies include Uyir (2026), Dies Irae (2025), Mathu Vadalara (2019) and its sequel Mathu Vadalara 2 (2024).