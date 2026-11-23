Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a significant fine in a POCSO case, highlighting the stringent legal actions taken against child protection violations.

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Key Points Actor Sreejith Ravi was sentenced on Monday to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine in a POCSO case.

The Thrissur Fast Track Court found him guilty under Section 509 IPC and Section 11(i) of the POCSO Act for an incident in 2022.

The sentence is suspended for one month, allowing Ravi to appeal at the Kerala High Court, with bail granted on a Rs 50,000 bond.

The case involved allegations of Ravi exposing his private parts to minor children on July 4, 2022.

All 21 witnesses testified for the prosecution during the trial, which followed the dismissal of Ravi's discharge petition and High Court appeal.

A court on Monday sentenced actor Sreejith Ravi to one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in a POCSO case relating to an incident in which he allegedly exposed himself to minor children in 2022.

Court's Verdict And Sentencing Details

Thrissur Fast Track Court Judge Remya Menon found him guilty under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11(i) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional one month of rigorous imprisonment.

As the accused expressed his willingness to file an appeal at Kerala High Court, the court suspended the sentence for one month and granted him bail on execution of a bond of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties.

He was directed to appear before the court on December 23, 2026.

Background Of The Case And Legal Proceedings

The case relates to an incident on July 4, 2022, when the survivor children were returning from school to the apartment complex where they lived.

The accused allegedly exposed his private parts to the children and threatened them.

The accused had filed a discharge petition before the trial court in 2022, but it was dismissed.

He subsequently approached the Kerala High Court challenging the order.

The High Court admitted his appeal but later dismissed it, after which the trial proceedings began.

During the trial, all 21 witnesses testified in support of the prosecution.

About Actor Sreejith Ravi

Sreejith Ravi (50) is the son of veteran actor TG Ravi.

He is a prominent actor in the Malayalam film industry and has also worked in Tamil movies since 2005.