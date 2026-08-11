Actor Prakash Raj claims his name deleted from voter list amid SIR

Renowned actor Prakash Raj has sparked controversy by claiming his name was deleted from Bengaluru's electoral rolls, raising concerns about the Special Intensive Revision process and voter disenfranchisement.

IMAGE: Prakash Raj questioned the electoral process and criticised the ruling dispensation over the deletions. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Actor Prakash Raj alleges his name was deleted from Bengaluru's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

He claims to be one of 6.5 million voters whose voting rights have been removed in the constituency where he was born and ran for MP.

Raj questioned the process to regain his voter ID and criticised the ruling dispensation over the deletions.

Reports suggest his name was on the ASDDO list for "permanently shifted" from Bangalore Central's Shantinagar constituency.

This incident follows a previous criminal case where Raj was granted conditional bail for allegedly possessing four voter identity cards.

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday claimed that his name has been deleted from the electoral rolls in Bengaluru during the ongoing SIR process.

In a video post he shared on his 'X' account, the actor claimed that he was one of the 65 lakh voters whose voting rights have been deleted after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

".....I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose vote rights have been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR. nice joke no? I was born in this constituency. I lived in this constituency, I had my schooling, college, theatre here and for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency," the National award winning multi-lingual actor said.

Prakash Raj Challenges Voter ID Deletion

Raj said he will see what would be the process to get back his voter ID.

"Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through. Kya kya kagaz dikhana padega (what all papers will I have to show) to get back my voter ID?," the actor said.

Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation at the Centre, Raj further said, "Well, game on. But one little word, my friend: you may use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us....from bringing you down? Just asking. Bye."

There was no immediate response regarding his claim by the Election Commission officials here. However, as per reports, his name appears in the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, and Others) list from Bangalore Central's Shantinagar constituency and the reason cited is "permanently shifted."

On July 10, a city court had granted conditional bail to the actor in a criminal case arising from a private complaint alleging he illegally possessed four voter identity cards registered at different locations.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him in connection with the case.