March 26, 2019 14:28 IST

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday and may be fielded by the party from the Rampur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Jaya Prada, a close associate of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, had been elected from Rampur on SP ticket twice.

If fielded by the BJP from Rampur, she will take on senior SP leader Azam Khan.