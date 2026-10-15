Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India days after taking part in protest

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national, has been issued a notice by Mumbai Police, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating immigration and foreigners act provisions by participating in a political protest.

IMAGE: Bollywood actors Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bollywood actor Imran Khan, a US national, has been ordered by Mumbai Police to leave India by October 28.

The directive follows Khan's participation in an agitation at August Kranti Maidan on October 10, demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

Foreign nationals are prohibited from engaging in political protests or activities on Indian soil under the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had sought action against Khan and welcomed the police notice, calling for similar action against others.

Khan was briefly detained during the protest and stated he had 'no demands' and was 'not part of any organisation'.

The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said on Thursday.

The action follows the actor's participation in an agitation at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, where protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police had briefly detained Khan during the demonstration.

Violation of Immigration Rules

Imran Khan (43), who has acted in several Bollywood films, is the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya, who had sought action against Imran Khan after he participated in the protest, welcomed the police notice against him.

"Imran Khan holds foreign citizenship and is not an Indian national. Under relevant provisions of the Foreigners/Immigration Act, foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political protests or political activities on Indian soil," a police official said.

A formal notice directing the actor to leave the country by October 28 has been served on him, and he has received a copy of it, the police said.

Further administrative procedures are underway, they added.

The actor was unavailable for a response in the matter.

He has acted in several films, including I Hate Luv Storys (2010) and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011).

He recently had a cameo appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a Bollywood film backed by Aamir Khan.

Political Activity and Public Reaction

Following the agitation last week, a video surfaced showing the actor responding to a reporter's query about his participation in the protest as he was being escorted to a police vehicle.

"I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation," he said.

Somaiya had urged Mumbai police to act against Imran Khan for joining a protest here in support of the Cockroach Janta Party despite being a 'foreign citizen', and sought clarity on whether he can participate in such agitations.

The BJP leader on Thursday welcomed the police action against the actor and demanded that others involved in similar activities also be deported.

"There are thousands of Imran Khans in India. They want to live here and defame the country. Action should be taken against all such people, and they should be deported," Somaiya told reporters, while thanking the police for acting on his complaint.

Somaiya's Complaint and Demands

Imran Khan had taken part in political activities against the government despite being a US citizen, he said, adding that a thorough investigation into the matter would expose others.

Somaiya said he had complained to the Union government's immigration authorities, the Airport Authority and Mumbai Police after the actor participated in the protest, and also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter.

"I filed a complaint on Saturday and followed it up on Sunday. I had sought a report on how long Imran Khan had been a US citizen," Somaiya said, adding that he was grateful to the authorities for taking action.

The actor was born and educated in the US, but earned his livelihood in India while 'participating in political and diplomatic activities opposing the government', the BJP leader charged.

Action against Imran Khan should serve as a warning to others engaged in similar activities, Somaiya said and demanded that authorities identify and take action against all such individuals.