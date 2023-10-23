News
Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 23, 2023 10:33 IST
Well-known actor Gautami Tadimalla on Monday said she was ending her 25-year association with the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging among others, support from a section of the party to a man who had allegedly duped her.

Despite the party "rescinding" in the last minute, its assurance to give her a ticket in the 2021 assembly polls in the state, she remained committed to the BJP, Tadimalla said in a statement uploaded on her X account.

She said she has decided to resign from the party with a "heavy heart and disillusionment" and tagged BJP national president J P Nadda and the saffron party's TN chief K Annamalai among others in her social media post.

She alleged a particular person "has swindled me of my money, property and documents."

 

"....not only do I not have any support from the party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life earnings," she said in the detailed statement.

She recalled that she has lodged complaints with the police about the cheating and said she has hope in Chief Minister M K Stalin and the judicial system to ensure her justice.

Gautami further said she was entrusted with the development of the Rajapalayam constituency during the 2021 polls and assured she will be fielded from there, following which she dedicated herself to the strengthening of the party at the grassroots level.

"However, this assurance to contest was rescinded at the last minute. Regardless, I maintained my commitment to the party," she said but expressed regret that even after 25 years of service to the organisation, there was no support.

Several senior members of the party were "enabling" the man who had cheated her in "dodging justice and absconding since the last 40 days even after FIRs have been filed."

She said she was writing the letter of resignation "in great pain and sorrow, but with very firm resolve."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
