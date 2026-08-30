Actor Chandrachur Singh files FIR over family property dispute

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has initiated legal action in Aligarh, filing an FIR against family members over an alleged forged will that he claims deprived his late father of his rightful inheritance.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has lodged an FIR regarding an alleged forged will.

The complaint states his grandfather's will was forged in 1997, disinheriting his father.

Singh alleges his aunt and cousins are involved in the forgery and subsequent sale of properties.

The actor claims to have collected sufficient evidence and recorded his statement with the police.

Police have registered a case and commenced an investigation into the allegations.

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has lodged an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others, alleging that his grandfather's will was forged to deprive his father of his inheritance.

In his complaint filed at Rorawar police station on Friday, Singh alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, a prominent landowner of Jalalpur village on the outskirts of Aligarh, was forged in 1997 when he was critically ill and allegedly not in a position to sign documents.

Allegations Of Forgery And Disinheritance

Singh alleged that his uncle, Ganga Singh, and other family members forged the signature on the will, depriving his father, late Captain Baldev Singh, of his inheritance rights. According to the complaint, Captain Baldev Singh was not present in Aligarh when the will was allegedly executed. His other uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had died before Harender Pal Singh, he said.

The actor further alleged that a large portion of the prime properties inherited under the disputed will was subsequently sold over the years. Talking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had collected sufficient evidence to substantiate his allegations. He also said that after lodging the FIR, he recorded his statement with the police.

Police Investigation Underway

The dispute had come to light last year, when Gaytri Devi had rejected the allegations as false and accused Chandrachur of trying to falsely implicate her. She had also maintained that the will was genuine. Chandrachur's father, Captain Baldev Singh, was a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city. He died a few years ago.

Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation into the allegations.