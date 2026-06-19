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Actor Allu Arjun among 23 summoned in 'Pushpa 2' stampede death case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R June 19, 2026 17:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' at the theatre on December 4, 2024.

IMAGE: Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The summons relate to a case concerning the death of a 35-year-old woman in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' in December 2024.
  • A charge sheet was filed against 23 persons, including Allu Arjun (accused No. 11) and the theatre management.
  • Allu Arjun was previously arrested on December 13, 2024, and later released on interim and then regular bail.
  • Financial assistance was extended to the victim's family by Allu Arjun, the film's makers, and the Telangana government.

A city court has issued summons to top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and other accused to appear before it in person on June 22, in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad police had earlier filed a charge sheet against 23 persons in the court in connection with the case. Following the charge sheet, filed on December 24, the court issued summons to all 23 accused, including Allu Arjun, directing them to appear before it on June 22.

The theatre's owner, partners, manager, lower-balcony in-charge and gatekeeper were named as accused No. 1 to 10 in the charge sheet, while Arjun has been named as accused No 11.

Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 at the theatre on December 4, 2024.

The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere.

 

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, in the case, and was released the next day after the Telangana high court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later.

Allu Arjun and the makers of 'Pushpa 2' had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy. The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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