Actor Kapil Khadiwala has sparked controversy by alleging Indore police demanded bribes and mistreated his web series production crew, leading to the shoot's abrupt halt and the unit's return to Mumbai.

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Key Points Actor Kapil Khadiwala accused Indore police of demanding bribes and mistreating production members during a web series shoot on November 14.

Khadiwala released a social media video titled "Shame on Indore Police," claiming the entire unit halted shooting and returned to Mumbai due to alleged police harassment.

Police recorded Khadiwala's statement on Wednesday, where he reportedly stated the incident did not happen to him directly but was based on a phone conversation with the production manager.

Khadiwala maintains his allegations, claiming harassment during the legal procedure and dissatisfaction with his recorded statement.

Indore police are investigating the matter, have called the production manager for a statement, and warned of potential FIRs for rule violations during shooting after 11 pm.

Actor and model Kapil Khadiwala has accused the police of demanding bribes and mistreating production department members during the shooting of a web series in Indore, an allegation the police denied.

On Wednesday, police recorded his statement; however, Khadiwala claimed harassment during the legal procedure.

He recently released a video on social media titled "Shame on Indore Police," claiming that the entire unit halted shooting and returned to Mumbai due to alleged harassment by the police.

Khadiwala, a native of Indore, said that while shooting a web series at a cafe in the Kanadia police station area, some police personnel arrived around 11:30 pm on November 14 and objected to the shooting.

He alleged that the policemen demanded bribes from members of the production department and mistreated them.

Khadiwala further claimed that due to harassment by the police, the shooting of the web series was halted and the entire unit returned to Mumbai.

Police Response To Allegations

"We took cognisance of Khadiwala's video, issued him a notice, and recorded his statement on Wednesday," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya.

The actor said in his statement that the alleged incident did not happen to him and that he made the video based on a phone conversation with production manager Prakash Tripathi, the police officer said.

According to Dandotiya, the production manager's application sought police permission to shoot the web series in the Kanadia police station area from 5 am to 11 pm from November 14 to 20, and the approval was granted.

"We have also called the production manager to record his statement. Further action will be taken after investigation," he said.

Rules And Further Investigation

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police further said that the rules already established for activities involving loudspeakers after 11 pm in the city must be followed during shooting as well.

"If the investigation reveals violations by those involved in the web series' shooting, an FIR can be filed under Section 223 of the BNS (disobeying an order issued by a competent authority)," he added.

Khadiwala Reiterates Claims

Meanwhile, Khadiwala stated that he stands by his video.

He alleged that the police harassed him by making him sit for about 3.5 hours at the Kanadia police station in the name of recording his statement.

"I am not satisfied with the statement recorded by the police and want to record it again," he said, adding that the police permission letter for filming the web series did not specifically mention the shooting timeframe.