Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2022 20:21 IST
Activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of a prison in Ahmedabad on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

IMAGE: Activist Teesta Setalvad. Photograph: ANI Photo

She had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central jail in Ahmedabad since her arrest on June 26.

 

As per the SC order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.

"The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission," special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
