Activist Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

Following a Delhi HC directive, activist Sonam Wangchuk has been transferred from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for ongoing medical treatment, underscoring the importance of patient choice and fundamental rights.

IMAGE: An ambulance carrying environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk arrives at Medanta Hospital after the Delhi high court allowed his shifting to the private hospital, in Gurugram, Haryana, July 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk was transferred from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The transfer was mandated by a Delhi High Court order following an appeal by Wangchuk's wife.

Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast, was admitted to ICU 8 at Medanta for continued medical care.

The High Court cited fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 for the activist's choice of hospital.

Medanta Hospital is tasked with forming a team of doctors to constantly monitor Wangchuk's condition.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday evening and shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment in compliance with a Delhi High Court order, officials said.

Wangchuk was brought to the Medanta Hospital in an ambulance at 7:28 pm under tight security. He has been admitted to ICU 8 and his treatment has begun under the supervision of Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist, said a Medanta Hospital official.

High Court Intervention For Transfer

Earlier, the Delhi High Court ordered immediate shifting of Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities, from the Safdarjung Hospital here to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

"Sonam Wangchuk has been discharged from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital today at 06:40 pm and has been handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for further medical care as per the order dated 21.07.2026 of Hon'ble high court of Delhi," a statement from the Safdarjung Hospital said.

"At the time of discharge, his vital parameters were stable. However, pancytopenia persists, and his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L.

"Copies of all relevant medical records, investigation reports, and treatment documents have been handed over to the receiving medical team to ensure continuity of care," the statement said.

Security Enhanced At Medanta Hospital

Following the court's order, the Gurugram police increased security in and around the Medanta Hospital. Wangchuk was admitted to ICU 8 on the second floor of the hospital and he will remain in the ICU tonight, the Medanta official said.

"The security of the Medanta Hospital has been enhanced. Heavy police force has been deployed around the hospital," said a senior police officer.

Upholding Fundamental Rights

Earlier, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the order on an appeal by the activist's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against a Sunday order of the high court refusing to interfere with his ongoing treatment at the central government hospital and direct his transfer to Medanta Hospital.

The court asked the director of Medanta Hospital to form a team of doctors with requisite expertise to constantly monitor Wangchuk. It said the doctors shall administer medication according to the accepted medical norms and protocol, "to which the husband of the appellant shall abide".

Wangchuk ought to be shifted to a hospital of his choice, which would fulfil his fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, the court said.