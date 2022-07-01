News
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases rise to 1,07,189 in country

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 01, 2022 11:20 IST
India added 17,070 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,69,234, while the active cases increased to 1,07,189, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: A medic collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, at Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,25,139 with 23 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.55 per cent, the ministry said.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.40 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.59 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,36,906, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.74 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 23 new fatalities include 15 from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
