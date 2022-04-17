Active Covid cases increase with 1,150 new infections in 24 hours

With 1,150 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,42,097, while the active cases increased to 11,558, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in Gurugram, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death to climbed to 5,21,751 with four fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 192 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.27 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,08,788, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.51 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.