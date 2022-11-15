News
Active Covid cases in India dip to 7,918

Active Covid cases in India dip to 7,918

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 15, 2022 17:32 IST
India recorded 474 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 6, 2020, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,67,398, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The active cases further declined to 7,918, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,533 with one fatality being reported from Gujarat, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country had reported 354 cases on April 6, 2020.

 

The active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,27,724 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.81 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
