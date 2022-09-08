News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,342

Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,342

Source: PTI
September 08, 2022 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India saw a single day rise of 6,395 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,78,636, while the active cases declined to 50,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,090 with 33 fatalities, including 14 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

A decline of 252 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,00,204, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 214.27 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 19 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra and two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Ranbir to Raj: Bollywood's FIRE POWER
Ranbir to Raj: Bollywood's FIRE POWER
SpiceJet-Kalanithi Maran spat: Ex-SC judge to mediate
SpiceJet-Kalanithi Maran spat: Ex-SC judge to mediate
Megha Pansare's Long Fight For Justice
Megha Pansare's Long Fight For Justice
What Ananya Is OBSESSED With!
What Ananya Is OBSESSED With!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Covid scare in Beijing; school, varsity report cases

Covid scare in Beijing; school, varsity report cases

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances