News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in India decline to 47,176

Active Covid cases in India decline to 47,176

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 12, 2022 14:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 5,221 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,00,580, while the active cases dipped to 47,176, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a prisoner before he appears in court, at a government dispensary, in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,28,165 with 15 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,25,239, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 215.26 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 11 new fatalities include three from Maharashtra and two each from Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We can't expect the virus to disappear'
'We can't expect the virus to disappear'
Coming Soon, New Ways To Vaccinate
Coming Soon, New Ways To Vaccinate
'Vaccinations are not a 100% guarantee'
'Vaccinations are not a 100% guarantee'
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months
King Charles III makes 1st address to UK parliament
King Charles III makes 1st address to UK parliament
Not unhappy in NCP, had to use bathroom: Ajit Pawar
Not unhappy in NCP, had to use bathroom: Ajit Pawar
The movie Kareena-Saif and Taimur were watching...
The movie Kareena-Saif and Taimur were watching...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

'Big Boost': Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vax cleared

'Big Boost': Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vax cleared

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances