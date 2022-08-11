News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in country dip further with 16,299 new infections

Active Covid cases in country dip further with 16,299 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2022 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,42,06,996 while the active cases declined to 1,25,076, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Udhampur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,26,879 with 53 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.90 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,35,55,041, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 207.29 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 49 new fatalities include eight from Delhi, seven from Maharashtra, five each from Karnataka and West Bengal, four from Gujarat, three from Punjab, two each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Rajastha, Tripura and Uttarakhand and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Sikkim.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
Raksha Bandhan Review
Raksha Bandhan Review
'My wife has started behaving strangely'
'My wife has started behaving strangely'
Army camp attacked; 2 terrorists, 3 soldiers killed
Army camp attacked; 2 terrorists, 3 soldiers killed
Yeh Hai India: Meet Modiji's Sisters
Yeh Hai India: Meet Modiji's Sisters
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising

Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising

Beware Of Long Covid!

Beware Of Long Covid!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances