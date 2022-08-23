News
Active Covid cases in country decline to 96,506

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 23, 2022 11:32 IST
India logged 8,586 new coronavirus infections taking total tally of cases to 4,43,57,546 while the active cases have declined to 96,506, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Women wearing masks visit a market, in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,27,416 with 48 fatalities which includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprises 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

A decline of 1,142 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.31 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,33,624, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 210.31 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 42 new fatalities include seven from Delhi, six each from Karnataka and Punjab, four each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, three from Haryana, two each from Bihar and Himachal Pradesh and one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Infosys cuts average variable payout to 70% for Q1
Prophet remarks: Telangana BJP MLA, party chief held
Uncle Hardik All Smiles With Baby Kavir
Lord Ganesha Returns To Mumbai
The War Against Coronavirus

