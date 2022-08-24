News
Active Covid cases in country decline to 96,442

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 24, 2022 14:55 IST
India logged 10,649 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,68,195, while the active cases declined to 96,442, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, amid a recent surge in the Coronavirus cases, in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,452 with 36 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

 

A decline of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.62 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.32 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,44,301, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 210.58 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year

The 32 new fatalities include nine from Delhi, seven from Maharashtra, three from Punjab, two each from Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
