Active Covid cases in country decline to 6,402

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2022 13:37 IST
India logged 406 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,69,421, while the active cases dipped to 6,402, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,30,586 with 12 fatalities which includes 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.One death has been reported from Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

 

A decrease of 87 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,433, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.86 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
Kohli Reacts To Ronaldo-Messi Chess Pic
Aaftab's narco test may not happen today, says police
Will India try out Umran, Samson in final NZ T20?
Decks cleared to overturn Warner's captaincy ban?
The War Against Coronavirus

Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

