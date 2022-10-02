News
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in country decline to 37,444

Active Covid cases in country decline to 37,444

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2022 11:23 IST
India logged 3,375 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,94,487, while the active cases declined to 37,444, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,28,673 with 18 fatalities which includes 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 849 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

