Active Covid cases decline to 1,31,807 with 12,751 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 09, 2022 10:46 IST
With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing, in Jammu on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which includes 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.69 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,35,16,071, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 206.88 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The fresh fatalities include six from Delhi, five from West Bengal, four from Maharashtra, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, two each from Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan and one each from Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
