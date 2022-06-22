News
Active COVID-19 cases in India rise to 81,687

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 22, 2022 13:20 IST
India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The latest updates pushed the country's overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday to stand at 81,687, and now constitute 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

 

According to the ministry, 196.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It surpassed the grim milestone of four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
