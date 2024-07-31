News
Rediff.com  » News » Action on passerby but...: Delhi HC on basement coaching centre deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 31, 2024 14:29 IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday pulled up authorities over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre, saying such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes due to a "freebies culture".

IMAGE: UPSC coach Shubhra Ranjan addresses the students during their protest in the Old Rajinder Nagar over the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of an IAS coaching institute due to severe waterlogging, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said a "strange probe" was going on with police action against the passerby who drove a car but no action against MCD officials.

The court said multi-storey buildings were being allowed to operate but there was no proper drainage.

"You want to have freebies culture, don't want to collect taxes... this is bound to happen," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

 

Taking a swipe at authorities, the court said they need to build infrastructure but are bankrupt and can't even pay salaries.

The court was hearing a plea seeking a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of three civil service aspirants in the basement of a flooded coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
