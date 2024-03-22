News
Rediff.com  » News » Act against Modi for 'insult to Hinduism' remark: DMK to EC

Act against Modi for 'insult to Hinduism' remark: DMK to EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 22, 2024 20:27 IST
Alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct, the ruling DMK has appealed to the Election Commission to take appropriate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'insult to Hinduism' taunt against INDIA bloc.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Dravidian party quoted Modi as saying, "INDIA alliance is repeatedly and deliberately insulting Hinduism. They are planting thoughts against Hinduism. They don't speak against other religions. But whenever they get a chance, they insult Hinduism without wasting a second. How can we tolerate this? How can we allow this?"

 

In a letter to the poll panel dated March 21, DMK's Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi alleged Modi made that claim in Tamil Nadu while campaigning for the ensuing LS polls. Modi's remark was a gross violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Model Code of Conduct.

It is high time the Election Commission intervened by taking swift action and stopped campaigning on the basis of "false narratives, religion and other divisive methods."

Bharathi said: "In these circumstances, I request the Election Commission to take appropriate action on this complaint and to give suitable directions to all the concerned to conduct themselves within the framework of law."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
