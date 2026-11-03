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ACP Manasvi Vashishta who led protest outside Delhi Police HQ suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje November 03, 2026 10:07 IST 1 Minute Read

Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner Manasvi Vashistha has been suspended after joining a significant protest by police personnel outside the Police Headquarters against controversial officer transfers, sparking further controversy.

Delhi police

IMAGE: The suspension comes amid controversy over the protest, in which police personnel gathered outside the headquarters seeking revocation of transfer orders.Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashistha was suspended on Tuesday.
  • The suspension followed his participation in a protest by police personnel.
  • The protest was held outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers.
  • The action against the ACP is linked to the incident, with more details expected.

Delhi Police's Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashistha, who joined the protest by personnel outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers, has been suspended, police sources said on Tuesday.

The suspension comes amid controversy over the protest, in which police personnel gathered outside the headquarters seeking revocation of transfer orders.

 

The action against the ACP was taken in connection with the incident, said the police source, adding that further details were awaited.

There was no immediate official statement from the Delhi Police on the suspension.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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