News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Achchha hisab liya jaaega', Kamal Nath warns MP cops ahead of state polls

'Achchha hisab liya jaaega', Kamal Nath warns MP cops ahead of state polls

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 22, 2023 12:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath stoked a fresh controversy for allegedly threatening officers of the police department ahead of the state assembly elections to be held this year.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM was addressing a public rally in Niwari, where he said "acha hisab liya jaaega" within eight months as elections are approaching.

 

"Elections will be held in eight months and I want to tell everyone not to be aggressive or fearful. All the police officers should listen with their ears open that everybody's account will be taken in the upcoming elections," said Kamal Nath.

Referring to Kamal's "acha hisab liya jaaega" remark, Bharatiya Janta Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Kamal Nath has shown his undemocratic emergency mindset.

"This is not the first time Kamal Nath has tried to intimidate the police officers and the administration. In August 2021, he made similar statements. We also remember the 'aag laga do' statement," said Shehzad Poonawalla.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Poonawalla said that the party has always believed in an emergency mindset, in intimidation, revenge, and vendetta politics.

"This kind of mindset displays that it is not 'mohabbat ki dukan' but 'dhamki ki dukaan'. Congress has always believed in an emergency mindset, in intimidation, revenge, and vendetta politics. This is what the party is exactly displaying in Madhya Pradesh as well," said Poonawalla.

Citing the open threats given by Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Kamal Nath to police officers and administration, Poonawalla questioned if this is the situation when the Congress party is out of power what would the condition be when they by mistake come to power.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should further answer if the party supports such statements or condemns it," said Poonawalla.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Will lend my car if anybody wants to leave Cong: Nath
Will lend my car if anybody wants to leave Cong: Nath
'Discuss religion with Rahul': Kamal Nath to BJP, RSS
'Discuss religion with Rahul': Kamal Nath to BJP, RSS
G23 never wanted non-Gandhi as Cong chief: Kamal Nath
G23 never wanted non-Gandhi as Cong chief: Kamal Nath
WFI's emergency general council meeting called off
WFI's emergency general council meeting called off
FBI finds more classified documents from Biden's home
FBI finds more classified documents from Biden's home
Day after blasts, Rahul resumes yatra in J-K's Kathua
Day after blasts, Rahul resumes yatra in J-K's Kathua
Who is Shahrukh Khan, don't know about him: Himanta
Who is Shahrukh Khan, don't know about him: Himanta
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul to be Opposition PM face in 2024: Kamal Nath

Rahul to be Opposition PM face in 2024: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath says ready to rest; sparks retirement talks

Kamal Nath says ready to rest; sparks retirement talks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances