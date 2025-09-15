HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Acharya Devvrat takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Acharya Devvrat takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 15, 2025 13:03 IST

Acharya Devvrat on Monday took oath as the governor of Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Newly-appointed Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat inspects a Guard of Honour at Mumbai Central, in Mumbai on Sunday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others also present. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu last week appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge functions of the governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, after C P Radhakrishnan demitted office due to his election as the country's next Vice-President.

 

Bombay high court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar administered the oath of office to Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Monday.
Devvrat took the oath in Sanskrit.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, other state ministers, top bureaucrats, and police officers were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Devvrat, 66, has been the governor of Gujarat since 2019.

He is a postgraduate in Hindi and History, and holds a doctorate degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Science.

