Accused's house demolished after Kaushambi cracker factory blast

Following a devastating cracker factory blast in Kaushambi that claimed 14 lives, including 11 children, authorities have demolished the main accused's illegal house and initiated a comprehensive crackdown on those responsible and negligent officials.

IMAGE: The firecracker factory where a blast killed 13 people, near the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border, Prayagraj, August 31, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Authorities demolished the three-storey house of Naushad, the main accused in the Kaushambi cracker factory blast that killed 14 people.

The blast, which occurred in Manouri town, resulted in the deaths of 11 children and damaged several nearby houses.

Naushad, along with two women, has been arrested, and police are searching for three other absconding suspects.

Nine police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence in allowing the illegal cracker factory to operate.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act, with authorities also identifying illegally acquired properties.

Authorities have razed a three-storey house of the main accused in the cracker factory blast in Manouri town that killed 14 people, officials said on September 2, Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and the Kaushambi police.

The superintendent of police Satya Narain Prajapat said that Urvashi (17), who was injured in the explosion, died during treatment at SRN hospital in Prayagraj.

He said that a warehouse, owned by Kahkashan Bano, the wife of Naushad - who is the main accused in the August 31 firecracker factory blast case - was raided by police in Muratganj market.

A bulldozer was stationed at Naushad's house at 6 pm on Tuesday and the property was reduced to rubble after an 11-hour operation, they said.

The action was taken two days after the blast occurred at a cracker factory in the Pipri police station area. There were 11 children among the blast victims.

Six sacks of firecrackers were seized from two rooms of the warehouse during the search, officials said.

A joint team of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and Kaushambi Police also carried out the demolition of Naushad's house.

Illegal Construction Demolished After Deadly Blast

The district magistrate Amit Pal said the house was constructed without the required building map approval and other permissions from the authority.

"The three-storey house of the main accused Naushad was completely demolished in the joint action by PDA officials and the Kaushambi police. The demolition operation continued from 6 pm on Tuesday till 5 am on Wednesday," Pal said.

On Monday night, the night of the blast, the district administration demolished warehouses linked to the illegal cracker business.

"Strict action will continue against those violating the rules," Pal said.

Arrests Made And Police Suspended

Factory owner Naushad was arrested on Tuesday. Two women -- Shabana, Naushad's sister-in-law, and Saina, his niece -- were also held.

The police are looking for Shakeel, Adil, and Kahkashan Begum and have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to their whereabouts.

Naushad, Adil, Kahkashan Begum, Shakeel, Shabana and Saina were booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 288 (negligent conduct involving explosives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4, 5 and 9-B of the Explosives Act.

The police are identifying properties allegedly acquired through illegal income by all six. They are also collecting evidence to invoke the National Security Act (NSA).

Nine police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence in allowing the factory to operate illegally.

Inspector Shivcharan Ram, former Pipri station house officer; sub-inspectors Vikas Singh, Vinay Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Abhishek Gupta, Manish Pal and Amit Dwivedi; head constable Jitendra Kumar and constable Krishna Kumar were relieved of their duty.

The blast damaged several houses within about 100 metres of the factory, with three properties collapsing completely.