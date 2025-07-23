HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Accused of stalking, BJP MP's son appointed law officer

Accused of stalking, BJP MP's son appointed law officer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 16:23 IST

x

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala, accused in a case of stalking, has been appointed as a law officer in the office of the Haryana advocate general, officials said on Wednesday.

He has been appointed as an assistant advocate general and will represent the state government before judicial platforms in the national capital. His appointment is part of a broader recruitment of 100 law officers by the government, which was officially notified on July 18.

The incident leading to the charges against Vikas occurred in 2017 when his father was the Haryana BJP chief.

 

Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar had been charged with stalking and attempting to kidnap a senior IAS officer's daughter by a court here in October 2017. The trial in the case is ongoing before a Chandigarh court.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the daughter of a senior IAS officer, who was 29 at the time of the incident. She had then accused the men of stalking and attempting to abduct her.

On August 5, 2017, Vikas, who was 23 at the time and a law student, along with Kumar, had allegedly followed the complainant's car in their SUV and tried to block the way.

The charges against them were framed under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354d (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 365 read with 511 (attempt to kidnap).

Initially arrested on the night of August 4-5, 2017, they were released on bail as their charges were bailable under the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. They were later re-arrested on August 9, 2017, after cooperating with the investigation, but received bail again from the high court in January 2018.

Vikas appeared for a law examination on December 18, 2017, while in police custody, after being granted bail specifically to take his exams.

In June, the state government had constituted a 'selection committee' under the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2016 for finalisation of the selection process for engagement of 100 law officers -- which included 20 Additional Advocate Generals, 20 Senior Deputy Advocate Generals, 30 Deputy Advocate Generals and 30 Assistant Advocate Generals, in pursuance to advertisement dated January 31.

Haryana's Advocate General, Parvindra Chauhan and Vikas Barala were not reachable for comments on the appointment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala charged with abduction
Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala charged with abduction
Haryana BJP chief's son arrested, charged with abduction attempt
Haryana BJP chief's son arrested, charged with abduction attempt
Govt teacher arrested for sexually harassing 24 girls
Govt teacher arrested for sexually harassing 24 girls
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Himesh Reshammiya's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Mukesh Classics

webstory image 3

Monsoon Treat: Hot Tomato Soup

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty joins the 'Saiyaara' bandwagon with her family1:23

Shilpa Shetty joins the 'Saiyaara' bandwagon with her family

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda District into a stunning paradise1:09

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda District into a stunning...

Sawan Shivratri: Devotees worship at the Dudheshwar Nath temple in Ghaziabad1:21

Sawan Shivratri: Devotees worship at the Dudheshwar Nath...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD