HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Accused of 'fundraising' for Bihar polls, Karnataka CM says...

Accused of 'fundraising' for Bihar polls, Karnataka CM says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 20, 2025 21:04 IST

x

Two Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Karnataka on Monday accused the ruling Congress leaders of being involved in 'fundraising' for the Bihar elections, claiming it has led to corruption, with CM and his deputy hitting back at the saffron party.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra made the allegations.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outright denied the accusation, saying not even '5 paise' has been given to the poll-bound north Indian state, his deputy D K Shivakumar asked if the BJP had evidence to back its claims.

"All Ministers in the cabinet have been looting through officials to send the funds for Bihar polls. Officials have been asked to collect money. After gathering money from transfers, now it is being done in the name of renewals. All ministers are collecting money for Bihar polls. It has become their main business," Raghavendra alleged while talking to the media in Shivamogga.

 

 

Shettar, a former CM, claimed that Siddaramaiah recently hosted a dinner meeting for his cabinet colleagues in connection with the Bihar polls.

"The CM had called each minister separately during the dinner and had discussed with them, and depending upon the departments, the ministers' hold and their strength and capacity, targets were fixed for them to collect money, to send it for Bihar polls," he alleged.

Noting that Karnataka is a key resource base for the Congress in the entire country, Shettar said the state government acts as an 'ATM' for that party's high command.

"Why is corruption rampant. Why has commission increased. When asked, officials say that the money has to be sent to Bihar...." he claimed.

Siddaramaiah rejected BJP's allegation.

"We have not given even 5 paise to any state election from Karnataka, we are not giving to Bihar also," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said, "They (BJP) were doing it, now they are accusing us of it."

Deputy CM Shivakumar asked BJP for evidence on the fundraising allegations.

"If they have any evidence, let them release it. Let Raghavendra not become synonymous with lies. There are some leaders who do hit and run, let Raghavendra too not become the same," the Karnataka Congress chief told reporters.

The two-phased Assembly polls in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar polls: Congress faces backlash as ticket distribution sparks protests
Bihar polls: Congress faces backlash as ticket distribution sparks protests
EC directs crackdown on illicit cash, liquor, drugs in Bihar polls
EC directs crackdown on illicit cash, liquor, drugs in Bihar polls
'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'
'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'
Bihar's Populist Promises Clash With Fragile Economy
Bihar's Populist Promises Clash With Fragile Economy
Don't Vote For Dubious Candidates: BJP Leader
Don't Vote For Dubious Candidates: BJP Leader

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit1:13

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit

Army celebrates Diwali with Gohallan villagers near LoC in J-K1:04

Army celebrates Diwali with Gohallan villagers near LoC...

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali Bash1:18

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO