News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Accused in Gauri Lankesh murder joins Shinde-led Sena

Accused in Gauri Lankesh murder joins Shinde-led Sena

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 19, 2024 23:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, which outraged the nation, joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Jalna ahead of assembly polls.

IMAGE: A poster paying tributes to Gauri Lankesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

A probe by police in Karnataka with assistance from agencies in Maharashtra led to the arrest of several persons.

 

Pangarkar, a Jalna municipal councillor of the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001and 2006, was arrested in August 2018 and was granted bail by the Karnataka high court on September 4 this year.

After he was denied a ticket by the Shiv Sena in 2011, Pangarkar joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

He joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday in the presence of party leader and former state minister Arjun Khotkar.

"Pangarkar is a former Shiv Sainik and has returned to the party. He has been nominated as the chief of the Jalna assembly poll campaign," Khotkar told reporters.

Khotkar also said he wants to contest the assembly poll from Jalna, but added seat sharing discussions in the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party) were still underway.

The seat is held by Congress' Kailash Gorantyal.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'I thought of Gauri Lankesh when I saw the gun so close to me'
'I thought of Gauri Lankesh when I saw the gun so close to me'
I can't believe I won't see her again
I can't believe I won't see her again
What SC said in Gauri Lankesh murder case
What SC said in Gauri Lankesh murder case
EPL: United break losing streak, Son shines for Spurs
EPL: United break losing streak, Son shines for Spurs
GST rates on host of goods rejigged
GST rates on host of goods rejigged
BJP candidate against Priyanka in Wayanad is...
BJP candidate against Priyanka in Wayanad is...
Can't sack everyone: Mamata tells protesting doctors
Can't sack everyone: Mamata tells protesting doctors
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'The greatest damage to Indian journalism and democracy'

'The greatest damage to Indian journalism and democracy'

Gauri Lankesh: The fighter who did not wait for deliverance

Gauri Lankesh: The fighter who did not wait for deliverance

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances