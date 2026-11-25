Discover how two accused in a triple murder case in Dibrugarh, Assam, were shot by police during a dramatic escape attempt while reconstructing the crime scene early Wednesday.

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Key Points Two accused in a triple murder case were shot by police during a crime scene reconstruction in Dibrugarh, Assam, early Wednesday.

The accused allegedly attempted to snatch weapons from police personnel and escape, leading to a scuffle.

Two police personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

The accused, Raju Das and Amir Das, were arrested a day after the triple murder on November 16.

Both accused are currently stable in hospital after sustaining bullet injuries to their legs.

Two accused in the killing of three members of a family were shot at when they allegedly tried to snatch the weapons of police personnel and escape during a crime scene reconstruction exercise in Assam's Dibrugarh district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Two police personnel were also injured in the scuffle and admitted to Oil India Limited (OIL)'s hospital, they said.

Escape Attempt During Reconstruction

The two accused, arrested a day after three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, had reportedly told interrogators that they had hidden the murder weapon, a hammer, near Balijan Tea Estate on the way to Tinsukia, a police official said.

Following the revelation, police decided to take the two accused to the site.

"On the way, both tried to overpower the police and snatch their arms to escape. This led to a scuffle, during which police personnel opened fire and hit both the accused on their legs," the official said.

Accused Hospitalised With Injuries

The accused were taken to the Tengakhat Primary Health Centre and later shifted to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Doctors attending on them said the condition of both were stable but further examinations are required.

"Both were brought to the OPD of the hospital around 2.30 am. During preliminary examinations, both the entry and exit point of the bullets were spotted and as such it is no longer embedded in the body," he said.

Raju Das sustained a bullet injury in his right leg, while the other accused was hit in his left leg.

One of them was admitted to the orthopaedics department and the other to the surgery department, though the doctor did not specify which accused was admitted to which department.

Both will be kept under observation for a few days, the doctor said.

Ongoing Investigation And Custody

The seven-day police custody of the accused was scheduled to end on Wednesday, and they were to be produced before a local court.

Chandrakanta Bhuyan, a retired official of Oil India Ltd, his wife Eliza and daughter Niharika Bhuyan, who was in her twenties, were found dead in their house on November 16.

A day later, the family caretaker, Raju Das and his associate, Amir Das, were arrested from a train while trying to escape.