Mirzapur Kidnapping Accused Nabbed After Police Encounter

In a significant development, a man with a history of 15 criminal cases has been arrested in Mirzapur following a police encounter, confessing to the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old boy for monetary gain.

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Key Points A man, Pintu alias Shailendra, with 15 criminal cases, was arrested in Mirzapur on Wednesday after an encounter with police.

He was injured after police shot him in both legs when he allegedly tried to flee during a vehicle-checking drive.

The arrest is in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Prince, whose father lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

Police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime from the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to abducting Prince on November 9 and murdering him around 6.30 pm for monetary gain.

A man with 15 criminal cases against him was arrested after an encounter with police here on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old boy, police said.

Accused Injured In Police Encounter

The accused, identified as Pintu alias Shailendra, was injured after police shot him in both legs when he allegedly tried to flee during a vehicle-checking drive, according to a police press note.

A .315-bore country-made pistol and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime were recovered from him, it said.

According to the police, Keshav Bind lodged a complaint on Tuesday, stating that his son, Prince, had been abducted.

Taking note of the incident, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik constituted three police teams and a case was registered, according to an official statement.

Kidnapping Complaint And Police Action

On Wednesday morning, police received information that the accused was travelling from Lalganj towards Vindhyachal, following which a vehicle-checking drive was launched.

When police personnel attempted to stop him, the accused allegedly abandoned his motorcycle and fled towards a forest. During the ensuing exchange of fire, police shot him in both legs and arrested him, it said.

Confession Reveals Kidnapping And Murder Details

He was subsequently admitted to the Maa Vindhyavasini Medical College Hospital.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to abducting Prince on November 9 and murdering him around 6.30 pm before dumping his body in Kushiyara forest.

He told police that he had kidnapped the boy for monetary gain, according to the statement.