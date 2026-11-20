The Supreme Court has firmly ruled that an accused cannot dictate the jurisdiction for lodging complaints in multi-state investment fraud cases, particularly those involving virtual cloud space, reinforcing a strict stance against organised cybercrimes.

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Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consolidate FIRs lodged across states against an accused in an alleged investment fraud case.

The bench stated that an accused cannot dictate where victims lodge complaints or prevent different state police forces from investigating.

The court emphasised that the law must be considered in the "harshest" manner possible when dealing with organised cybercrimes.

The petitioner, Bhumi Uptalbhai Patel, had sought relief for cases registered in Gujarat and Haryana.

The bench advised the petitioner to approach respective jurisdictional high courts for consolidation of cases within an individual state.

Observing that an accused cannot dictate where victims lodge complaints, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to consolidate FIRs lodged across states against an accused in an alleged investment fraud involving the sale of virtual cloud space.

SC Stance On Multi-State Fraud Cases

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by Bhumi Uptalbhai Patel, who sought relief in connection with criminal cases registered in Gujarat and Haryana.

Refusing to direct the consolidation of FIRs registered in two states, the bench said that overlapping investigations could not be used as a ground to confer an advantage upon the accused.

The bench said that the petitioner could approach the respective jurisdictional high courts for appropriate relief concerning the consolidation of cases within an individual state.

The bench said the law has to be considered in the "harshest" manner possible when it comes to dealing with organised cybercrimes.

No Advantage For Accused In Overlapping Probes

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said that an accused cannot choose where victims register their complaints or prevent different state police forces from investigating alleged offences falling within their respective jurisdictions.

"We are not going to give advantage to an accused in respect of overlapping investigations. It is for the agencies to consider," he said.

Rejecting the plea for a lenient approach, Justice Bagchi made it clear that the bench was not inclined to grant any leeway.

"No leeway. The law has to be taken at its harshest level," Justice Bagchi said.

Criminal proceedings against the petitioner are pending before trial courts at Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Faridabad in Haryana.

According to records, Patel had surrendered, and the relevant custody certificate had been placed on record.

The accused had been in judicial custody for five months and five days as an undertrial prisoner and was lodged in Central Jail, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.