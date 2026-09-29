Formula E Case: ACB Seeks Passports Of KTR, Others

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has intensified its probe into alleged financial irregularities surrounding the Hyderabad Formula E race, seeking the passports of BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and other accused in a significant development for Telangana politics.

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Key Points The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has requested a court order for BRS leader K T Rama Rao and three co-accused to produce their passports in the Formula E race case.

The case, registered in December 2024, involves alleged irregularities in payments of approximately Rs 55 crore related to the Hyderabad Formula E race.

Charges against Rama Rao and others include criminal misappropriation, breach of trust, and conspiracy under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Rama Rao has denied the allegations, stating the funds transfer aimed to promote Hyderabad's image and involved no corruption.

The inaugural Formula E race was held in February 2023, but the 2024 edition was cancelled after a change in the state government.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a petition before a court here seeking a direction to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and 3 other accused in the Formula E race case to produce their passports.

The petition was filed on September 26, Rama Rao's counsel J Laxman said on Tuesday.

ACB's Passport Demand

"The ACB filed a memo in the court seeking production of the passports of Rama Rao and the other accused in the case. The petition is still pending scrutiny before the court. We have not received any notice so far. Once notice is issued, we will file a counter," he said.

Laxman also clarified that Rama Rao's passport has not been impounded.

Allegations And Chargesheet

The Telangana ACB registered a case against Rama Rao, named as A1 and a former minister, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority chief engineer B L N Reddy and others in December 2024 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, invoking charges including criminal misappropriation, breach of trust and conspiracy.

The ACB filed a chargesheet in March 2026 against Rama Rao and other accused in the Formula E race case.

Rama Rao and the other accused had recently appeared before the court in compliance with its directions.

Formula E Irregularities Probe

The probe pertains to alleged irregularities in payments of around Rs 55 crore, mostly in foreign currency, in violation of laid-down procedures during the previous BRS government in connection with the Formula E race.

The inaugural Formula E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023, while the second edition, scheduled for 2024, was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

Rama Rao had denied the allegations, saying, "The decision to transfer funds to the race organisers was taken to promote Hyderabad's image, and there was no corruption involved."

"The money sent by the government lies with the organisers, and there is no corruption in the matter," he had claimed.