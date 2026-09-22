ACB Uncovers Rs 6.13 Crore Disproportionate Assets From NIMS Official

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a major investigation into NIMS Additional Medical Superintendent N Lakshmi Bhasker, registering a Disproportionate Assets case after uncovering over Rs 6.13 crore in wealth allegedly acquired through corrupt practices.
The ACB on Tuesday said it registered a DA case against an Additional Medical Superintendent at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here and found assets worth over Rs 6.13 crore during searches conducted at his residence and places belonging to his relatives and associates.A case of Disproportionate Assets (DA) was registered against N Lakshmi Bhasker, as he allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in "corrupt practices and dubious means" during his service, a release from Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau said.
Key Points
- Telangana ACB registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against N Lakshmi Bhasker, an Additional Medical Superintendent at NIMS, Hyderabad.
- Searches at his residence and associates' properties uncovered assets valued at over Rs 6.13 crore.
- Assets include eight apartments, five plots, significant bank balances, post office deposits, mutual funds, gold, and vehicles.
- Bhasker allegedly acquired these assets through corrupt practices and dubious means, disproportionate to his known income.
- The investigation is ongoing, with further verification of additional assets and financial irregularities underway.