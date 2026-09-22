ACB Uncovers Rs 6.13 Crore Disproportionate Assets From NIMS Official

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a major investigation into NIMS Additional Medical Superintendent N Lakshmi Bhasker, registering a Disproportionate Assets case after uncovering over Rs 6.13 crore in wealth allegedly acquired through corrupt practices.

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Key Points Telangana ACB registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against N Lakshmi Bhasker, an Additional Medical Superintendent at NIMS, Hyderabad.

Searches at his residence and associates' properties uncovered assets valued at over Rs 6.13 crore.

Assets include eight apartments, five plots, significant bank balances, post office deposits, mutual funds, gold, and vehicles.

Bhasker allegedly acquired these assets through corrupt practices and dubious means, disproportionate to his known income.

The investigation is ongoing, with further verification of additional assets and financial irregularities underway.

Extensive Searches Uncover Significant Assets

Further Financial Irregularities Under Scrutiny

The ACB on Tuesday said it registered a DA case against an Additional Medical Superintendent at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here and found assets worth over Rs 6.13 crore during searches conducted at his residence and places belonging to his relatives and associates.A case of Disproportionate Assets (DA) was registered against N Lakshmi Bhasker, as he allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in "corrupt practices and dubious means" during his service, a release from Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau said.As the offence is punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), searches were conducted on Tuesday at his residence and seven other places belonging to his relatives, friends, "benamis" and other associates, it said.During the searches, documents relating to eight apartments, five open plots, bank balances of Rs 41 lakh, Rs 12 lakh deposits in post office, Rs 35 lakh investment in private financial institutions, Rs 29.55 lakh investments in mutual funds, gold ornaments weighing about 517.8 grams, three four-wheelers, four two-wheelers, besides electronic gadgets were found.The total worth of assets was Rs 6.13 crore. The market value of movable and immovable property may be many times higher the document value, the ACB claimed.Further, it is learnt that, he has invested Rs 1.3 crore to purchase a flat which was in dispute before the DRT besides another Rs 1.33 crore amount was lent by him to various persons as hand loans, the ACB said.Further verification of additional assets is underway, it said adding the case is under investigation.